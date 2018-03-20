The Hotness Games | People | Company

Twilight of the Gods - Gottdammerung



The agony of the Eastern Front in 1945 is surely among the most wretched and series of irrational battles in history by any rational standard, except life in the death throes of the Third Reich was hardly rational by any measure. Putting your finger on the map and saying here is a Festung and like Pharaoh in The Ten Commandants saying it was so made it so - sort of. This is how Budapest, Konigsberg, Breslau and Berlin became battlegrounds. In the larger sense of military affairs, none truly makes little sense except for the sheer irrationality of the macabre leadership of the ardent Nazis at this point in the war as exemplified by the Ostfront Gaulitiers and Field Marshall Schorner. Matrix's entry into this genre of the end of the War in East is Grand Campaign '45 East (not a title to make you rush out and by it though is it?).



Now the reality of this campaign was the destruction of centuries of German culture in the East, even as far as the Volga Republic in the Soviet Union. Books such as Savage Continent speak to the forced resettlement of those Germanic settlers and culture, displacing as many as eleven million people, with hundreds of thousands killed in 1945 and post-war in retribution. 1945 was simply an orgy of death and destruction as the Wehrmacht battled to stem and halt the Red Army that was now an irresistible tide of unholy vengeance.



Now for anyone who had qualms about how Panzer Corps played in terms of East Front can just put those doubts and snarky comments away right now. For the Wehrmacht, this feels like 1945 as the force ratio and ability of the AI to generate human waves is simply grim. But what did you expect as the force rations were GRIM. As both a military historian and East Front one, I give this game high marks for its historical feel. Much of my BGG Collection is comprised of East Front Games. As well much of my VGG Collection is also East Front Centric. I blame that all upon the Atari 800 cartridge Eastern Front 1941. For your reading pleasure, the military historian that is me recommends Battleground Prussia, Ostkrieg and The Wehrmacht's Last Stand.







2nd week into Operation Barbarossa





Whereas the US Corps '43 had little in the way of epic and sweeping battles, no grand victories or moments of high drama that captured the public's imagination other than the botched assault s at Monte Cassino. Here, the drama is palatable for I suspect anyone playing this campaign game will have one foot deep in the east front gaming "grave". Now what you face as the Germans a foe that is well and liberally equipped, but that there is horde of them. And thanks to all those Studebaker trucks from Lend Lease, the Soviet Infantry now moves well. And worse - their infantry is of course plentiful but much better. In some senses I wanted to quibble with that except that the German infantry of 1945 was often a hey you collection of folks "poured" into truly a makeshift Kampgruppe, and told to hold this ground.







The game tree here is fixed after your choice upon the end of Goldap



For the uninitiated, every new scenario opens with a historic overview of sorts, giving you a G2 type SITREP, telling you your mission, the current status of your front, and the overall objectives needed to win. I write those down on a 5 X 8 card so I can't forget. Now - this I found a big change....the briefing information often goes on for considerably longer than you are used to in other games. You really need to scan all of this and clearly write down the key points - I'm still not certain I've fully understood what the Epilogue scenario wants me to do....







A sample Briefing



In this game you truly need to be on at the top of your game for housekeeping. It says folks who like to clean house are smarter and happier...I'd argue that same logic applies here. Because of the Red Army in terms of infantry, armor, artillery, anti-tank guns and wave after wave of planes is a tidal wave, you must protect your best units at all time, for your replacement units have an annoying habit of







TIDAL WAVE - or The Red Army is the Strongest





sometimes not even lasting a game turn. Blip. Gone. Vaporized. If any are not at basic full strength of ten, you add reinforcements to bring them up. For any units that have filled in stars beneath them, one can add expensive elite reinforcements to maintain that experience level if any, or dump in cheap levees, but that decreases their elite status. From there you look at the top bar and see how many units you can deploy. But the German player, and I can't caution this enough, needs to ensure their infantry survives. Volksturm? A dry withered husk. Like in the other games of the series, the German units do not end up with names like Das Reich, Panzer Lehr, Herman Goering and the such. You will see Soviet units with the honorific of the designation of Guards that meant better equipment and pay.







Why do I feel like Custer or the Sixth Army at Stalingrad in December 1942?





If you are the type who is always the prototypical panzer pusher who attacks, attacks and attacks, well good luck as you will die early. Here your core mission is win but now protect your best units. Yes you will have to do more than merely attack in terms of defensive counterattacks, but waging a serious offensive is generally out of the question (unless you use the cheat codes - you didn't know there were cheat codes?). You will also find that it feels like German prestige is always running real SHORT of your needs and that compared to the other games it's miserly. Well welcome to the reality of the Wehrmacht in 1945 where perhaps other than Panzerfausts and levees of ill-trained infantry replacements, everything is in short supply.





The Grand Campaign East reflects the deep challenge in fighting a defensive campaign. It's bog like as nothing moves fast, as you fight for hexes and not expanses of ground. Tailoring the German Army I think is far harder than the Soviet Army. Railroad guns. Naw - except they will have their uses, and armored trains had their uses on the Eastern Front. In fact, German engineers built up in Breslau while under siege. You need artillery. I like the 21CM gun with prime mover back by some heavy neberwerfers. They helped soften up the waves of Soviets and provide close in fire support. If you fail to maintain a very strong Luftwaffe presence, you will again lose ignobly early. Here I like the Arado 234-B when it becomes available as a tactical bomber. For giggles if you can, purchase several Amerika Bombers. In addition, if you survive, you will eventually get the Maus tank, the tank that never deployed in actuality, a mobile pillbox. It's very slow but very nice to have and since speed is seldom a consideration any longer, they are nice when teamed up with Jagdtigers.





For the Rodina - Berlin





Grand Campaign '45 East gives you fifteen scenarios, a good value for the money. Part of that value is due to the length of some of the scenarios. Berlin is long - Berlin Redux longer yet at 40 turns. I consider that I truly got my money's worth for fighting to survive and maintain a coherent force structure meant every turn was slower and more deliberative. As before, one has the ability to truly be the Deus Ex Machina of your dreams, tweaking and adding to the Order of Battle as well as the weather, Fog of War, Supply and of course levels of difficulty. It's sort of fun to play one outside the tree on a scenario like the titanic assault on the Seelow Heights and give serious consideration on trying out various variants for a German defensive structure. The one thing you can't add are fortifications yourself. For example, you could give them many anti-tanks guns, both towed and stationary to see if you can upset the Soviet assault (you probably won't).





Volksturm POSTER





It would have been very nice indeed if they had included a scenario on Army Group Kurland. However in terms of game play and logic, those units won't progress into your force pool but one can dream. But be aware of what I found to be vastly different in game play here vs. all the Panzer Corps played to date - the need to carefully recalibrate your "army" for each battle. I would look at the map, see what auxiliary units I had, look at the objectives and consider what I needed to put down as a down payment towards winning. But learn to embrace the dogface, abused, but enduring and stoic infantry who can kill everything.









Oh, they've got no use for praises loudly sung,

But in every soldier's heart in all the Infantry

Shines the name, shines the name of Rodger Young.

Shines the name — Rodger Young,

Fought and died for the men he marched among.

To the everlasting glory of the Infantry

Lives the story of Private Rodger Young.

Oh, they've got no time for glory in the Infantry.Oh, they've got no use for praises loudly sung,But in every soldier's heart in all the InfantryShines the name, shines the name of Rodger Young.Shines the name — Rodger Young,Fought and died for the men he marched among.To the everlasting glory of the InfantryLives the story of Private Rodger Young. For all the Rodger Young's of WW II





Recommended for those wanting a truly different tactical feel challenge and to abuse themselves defending the Vaterland. Grand Campaign ’45 East is an expansion for Panzer Corps and it requires Panzer Corps to be played.





In a sense starting these series reignited a passing of the torch as our son the Infantryman who used to play Panzer General has restarted with Panzer Corp now.

