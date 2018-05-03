|
When we think of gaming studios, White Dog Games (WDG) certainly would not come to any one's mind. It only came to mine because a friend worked on one of their games and because I do buy a certain amount of their board games. WDG is the purveyor of smaller boxed and zip-lock games, often of more slightly off-beat campaigns or battles. So when I realized they had a PC game entitled September '39, well I was in. During the late morning plod of four miles my mind started thinking about Poland in 1939. When we were young, Poland was seen as the war's starting point. As we got older and learned more, and with increased historical revisionism it became more problematic. We have Japan in China in 1931. Ethiopia 1935. Spain 1936. Marco Polo Bridge 1937. But only due to Poland do all the world's then major powers get involved at some level in the European conflict, bar Imperial Japan. Therefore by logical deduction, I am satisfied to see Poland as the opening lap of World War II.
Poland is also the first modern campaign in warfare, building upon the Allies offensive of 1918 that integrated tactical air, tanks and a new offensive outlook. The almost exponential change in the ability of airpower to transcend the battlefield and to reach heretofore-unreachable centers of gravity except solely by land campaigns was revolutionary. Moreover, the combination of the new dynamism of airpower, the hard fist of mechanization of the Wehrmacht and modern communications were a system that the Poles simply could not match except in rare tactical battles and rarer operational ones. The internal combustion engine, inferior air force and faulty Polish mobilization doomed the brave nation of Poland in September 1939.
RULES & SET-UP
This is a game where one can virtually start to play it as soon as it is downloaded virtually without reading the rules. Now that would be silly, but that is how at one level how simply and easy the game interface is for the player. Now I'm a clicker from way back to "make things happen" so when the game file opened and all we saw was game cover shot of the German dive-bomber the JU-87 Stuka, I clicked on that. In turn that took me to the game set-up screen. That opening screen gives you the introductory synopsis, the key part of which I quote from that screen,
"The game can be played against the computer or between two players, each taking turns moving. The game can be saved after each turn and emailed to an opponent. The game can also be played by one person making moves for both sides."
Running along the bar at the top is a basic game bar with File, Options, Display, User Guide and About. I did add at Boardgamegeek a consolidated word document of the how to play as a file. I was surprised though the game was as high at 28+ MB in size. As a historical note, the game only covers the period up to the treacherous Soviet attack on Poland on 17 September 1939, as a condition of the infamous Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact of 23 August, 1939.
GAME PLAY
There is quite a bit of replay value for such a little seemingly uncomplicated game. Want hidden units? You got it. Likes the Poles in 1939, you will blunder into things unless you are in full retreat. Variable Polish air strength can plus the Poles up which makes for a more interesting game or...lessen their overall impact. The use of weather will add much more variety to the game. As it was, the Germans had perfect campaigning weather that only expedited their rapid conquest and defeat of Poland. As is standard in many games you can control the game speed as well as three game play options in terms of what you control vs PC control, as well as hot seating the game. In sum the beauty of these options is they are subtle but will impact the game. It bears repeating for the price there is a lot of game play value in here.
An example of Victory Point Areas
September 1939 is modeled like many games along the variety of IGO-UGO. In some cases that is perhaps the best engine for a specific subject or campaign. The 1939 invasion of Poland and the opening battles of the frontier in Operation Barbarossa would seem to be cases in point where such a modeling fits the historical reality. The opening of the game allows you to determine your options. You close out of that and go into the historic set-up with an option of modifying your game initial force set-up. That also adds to the overall game value. After that it is the standard fare:
AIR COMBAT
MOVEMENT
LAND COMBAT
Even if you are playing against the PC, you still have to click to activate and end the other side's turn.
The problem with Poland is the terrain is against you and the rivers don't really afford you much of a defensive advantage or slow the Germans down. So unless you failed Frederick the Great 101 (the old he who defends everything defends nothing), you need to determine where to defend. As the German, you are looking for the flanks and where the
Here is an example of the dilemma facing the Polish Player - how long do you try and hold?
Polish line ends. You can't trade a lot of space for time, so each
place you defend has to be part of that turn's plan, and not just a place to redeploy to, for the margin of error for the Poles is razor thin.
To start the game the German has five air component blocks each worth a value of twenty-five. The German Player needs to decide early on how to conduct their air campaign. There seem to be three ways ala the 3 Little Bears to go about dealing with the Polish Air Force. First - go after the Polish Air Force hard and eliminate it early but you will suffer
Air War Example - Luftwaffe attack on Polish air unit WITH Combat Report in lower corner
some loses to your ground forces. Second - use three of your air blocks to attack the Poles and use two for ground support, or simply ignore the Polish Air Force and attrit their ground forces hard. I have done all three and favor myself of clearing the skies early of any Polish eagles. All this is done easily off the easily managed Air Panel display.
The game's combat engine is centered on a Combat Results Table (CRT) that will decide the outcome of each battle. Unlike many games whose algorithm's are mysterious like such pagan ceremony or a G8 Summit, here you have a rough approximation of what may or may not happen based upon
a glance at the CRT. I never look at it myself, in large part from my board game knowledge, knowing that the higher the odds are, the more likely the odds favor the attacker in terms of results. So it is in September 1939. Unlike some games, there is no Close Support in the ground combat phase. That happens in the air phase, where you can use any one or more of your air unit blocks in a ground support role. You click on the unit to attack and the result shows. Combat is set-up easily. You click on first the unit you wish to attack. After doing so,
Attacking and defending units are shadowed
the screen will show it selected as a defender. You repeat the same routine for the attackers and then click combat. You repeat this for each and every attack, as the game doesn't execute all the attacks concurrently.
The Combat Result from above - the Polish unit is eliminated and 2 German units moved into the hex - Combat Results Report at bottom left.
This message comes up of course when you hit end phase but it will come up at other times, preventing you from every inadvertently cheating yourself out of any additional actions. It's nice to see a game like this have such an air-tight and fool proof mechanism to keep you from ending a turn prematurely.
The game is nearly fool proof in terms of play, for you will often get a message on some actions do you really want to end your turn. The only negative for some players will be is hexes when they change control don't change color or some other easily apparent method. Nor can you just scroll the map to find out say in more sophisticated games. But, the game doesn't entirely let you down because if you click on each hex, you can see if the hex has changed hands. Me? I can live with that.
CONCLUSIONS
For an "older" game (2011) September '39 is remarkably clean, plays well, was fun, and never once hung up. The game never froze or did anything odd that I could see once. Maybe it was due to its simplistic architecture. Maybe it was given that extra touch of TLC that seems lacking in so many video and computer games in terms of play testing. All I know is how much I hate with a game freezes, never knowing if it is saving internally or not. Here the game never broke down through ten play throughs and that is truly value added. September '39 - it's right priced and a ball of fun and can be played in a single evening.
